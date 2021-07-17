Full-time GP appointed for Cork prison 

A DOCTOR has been appointed on a full-time basis for Cork Prison.

The GP will take up the role in mid-August and it is the first time a GP will be based within the prison campus.

Up to now, services were provided on a part-time basis by a GP based outside the prison.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said similar full time GP services are being rolled out to other prisons in the prison estate in the coming weeks.

She also said that the IPS is actively engaging with the HSE and developing comprehensive treatment plans for Castlerea, Cork and Limerick prisons through a GP-led community model of care for the screening and management of Hepatitis C, in line with the National Hepatitis C Strategy.

Hepatitis C is an infection of the liver which can result in liver scarring and damage.

In recent correspondence to Fine Gael’s Cork North Central TD Colm Burke, Minister Frank Feighan said: “A programme of work is underway to refresh the National Hepatitis C Treatment Programme (NHCTP). This will set a clear direction for the further expansion of the programme.

"As part of this revised plan, the NHCTP will continue to strengthen the seek and treat model in order to continue to reach as many people as possible who are in need of testing and treatment.”

He continued: “In this regard, the NHCTP has provided funding for the recruitment of a Hepatitis C Nurse who is due to commence on the 28 June 2021 in order to support St. James’s Hospital outreach to the Irish Prison Service. In relation to Cork Prison, a new HSE hepatitis C pilot project is in the planning stages and is due to commence in Quarter 3 of this year.”

Deputy Burke welcomed the allocation of full time GP services for Cork prison, as well as the Hepatitis C project, saying that Hepatitis C patients have to go on a 12-week treatment programme for the disease.