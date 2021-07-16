Cork-born artist enjoying success of latest single following feature on popular playlists 

CORK-BORN artist, ‘Braynin’ is enjoying the success of his second single Butterflies which has appeared on a number of widely popular playlists.

Now based in London, Bréanainn Ó Mathúna, released his first single Too Late earlier this year.

His latest track Butterflies has already seen great success and has appeared on both Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

The new pop anthem is a follow on from the story that inspired Too Late which was about his personal experience of being ‘friend-zoned'.

“This one is about me falling in love with that girl," he said.

"When I started actually seeing her, I was nervous because I wasn’t sure how she felt about me considering everything that had happened, so it was a mixture of excitement and nervous energy and that would be what butterflies would be in my mind.

“That’s what the whole song is about – the excitement at the beginning of a relationship when you’re not sure what it is, but you know that you like them.”

Braynin described the song as “upbeat” with a “summer feel” and like with Too Late, he has written, performed and produced the entire track.

Following some advice from his inspiration, Max Martin, Braynin collaborated with fellow Irish artists Josh McClorey and Cian Ducrot in creating Butterflies.

He “jammed” with guitarist Josh McClorey, before getting the hook of the instrumental which can be heard in the song’s introduction while childhood friend Cian Ducrot helped him with the pre-chorus.

Recently signed by the record label, The Other Songs, Braynin said he is “over the moon” with the success of Butterflies so far.

The track has appeared within Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist, which has almost 800,000 likes, and Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

“Those would be huge playlists and they would showcase the best from all of the latest labels basically, their top picks of the newest music.

“Then, I was also lucky enough to be put in editorial playlists as well because obviously, New Music Friday updates weekly so I’m not on those anymore but I’m still on New Pop [UK] and New in Pop on Spotify and Apple Music respectively as well.”

Butterflies is available now on all music streaming platforms.