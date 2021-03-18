She friend-zoned me... Braynin on Covid, Cupid and debut ‘Too Late’

CORK’S Bréanainn Ó Mathúna has made his debut as an artist with a new single inspired by a romance during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Originally from Glanmire but now based in London, Bréanainn, better known as ‘Braynin’, has single-handedly written, produced, and mix-mastered the new single called Too Late.

Braynin’s single introduces him as a new artist, but it is certainly not his first rodeo and he has written and produced for other artists previously.

Speaking to The Echo, the Cork native described his first memory of music.

“It sounds ironic because I have spent most of my time doing classical music but the first-ever pop song that I heard was ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ down in Kerry on a CD when it was a number one at the time.”

The track was penned by Max Martin who has remained an inspiration for Braynin and who he has since met in person.

“It has weirdly come full circle… and it feels really surreal to actually be following my dreams and just being able to write and produce."

At the age of 14, Braynin received a scholarship to attend the renowned Yehudi Menuhin School in London which provides a holistic education with specialist tuition on the stringed instruments, piano and classical guitar.

Prior to the move, however, he had been involved in the music scene in his native Cork.

'Too Late' was an inspired by a girl that Braynin met during the lockdown period and an attempt to win her over. Pic by Chris Baker

“I played music beforehand in order to get into the school and that would have been in the Cork School of Music and that gave me a really good start to be able to step forward into the music scene [in London] and study here,” he said.

“Feis Maitiú as well in Cork- that was a big thing. I used to do it every year and it kept me going.”

While at the Yehudi Menuhin School in London, he received training in a number of different areas including composition, improvisation, and harmony.

“Even though I had written some pop songs at the piano at home, I had never really composed anything before so the first big difference when I went there, besides doing the violin to another level completely, was being taught how to compose and things like that.”

He described ‘Too Late’ as a “culmination of all of [his] music skills” with inspiration drawn from both his knowledge and skills with classical music and pop.

Inspiration

The inspiration for the song, however, came in an attempt to win over a girl who he had got talking to during the lockdown.

“She friend-zoned me so I wanted to prove to her maybe that she was wrong, while writing a song about what had happened.

“It was quite an interesting one because I had never really done that before as such. I’ve written about things in the past but never directly as they are happening, so the song itself came out really quickly which was kind of like a whirlwind.”

“She was definitely impressed by the song and she liked it,” he added.

‘Too Late’ combines a number of orchestral samples including trumpets, trombones, wind instruments and strings which were played by Braynin himself.

With additional songs lined up for 2021, Braynin is definitely an artist to watch.

‘Too Late’ is available now on all music streaming platforms.