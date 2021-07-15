Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 12:01

Air France resumes operations between Cork and Paris as more airlines are confirmed for Cork Airport this summer 

The route will operate five times per week and will offer connections both inbound and outbound to Air France's network of over 180 destinations from the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Maeve Lee

AIR France has resumed operations between Cork and Paris as a total of six scheduled airlines are now confirmed for Cork Airport this summer.

Air France resumed operations between Cork and Paris CDG from July 14, marking Bastille Day.

The route was initially launched three years ago in May 2018.

It will be operated by Air France Hop using an Embraer 190, carrying 100 passengers.

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said they are “thrilled” to welcome Air France back to Cork Airport.

“The five times per week service to Paris offers city break options for the South of Ireland and will bring in much needed vaccinated, tested and cleared French tourists to our region.

“The service also offers ready connections inbound and outbound to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport this summer.” 

Air France now joins Aer Lingus, Ryanair, KLM and Lufthansa who currently operate out of Cork.

Swiss International Air Lines will also restart on July 18, making a total of six scheduled airlines confirmed for Cork this summer.

Mr MacCarthy added: “I’d encourage people to support these services by booking a flight from Cork before the kids go back to school”.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager for Air France UK and Ireland said: “As borders reopen and travel restrictions begin to ease, safety is a prerequisite for Air France as we gradually resume travel.

“After this challenging period, we are delighted to be in a position to return to our pre-COVID network in Ireland, connecting passengers from Cork with our worldwide network via Paris.”

Cork Airport runway reconstruction fastest large-scale project undertaken in State in years

