'A remarkable day': Looking back at the opening of Cork Airport

Good news came for Cork Airport earlier this week with Government approving €10 million for the reconstruction project of the airport's main runway.

Cork Airport has awarded the main construction contract for the rebuilding of the runway to Colas Limited.

The company was awarded the contract following an extensive EU tender process.

First plane to land at Cork Airport, 1961.

Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said the runway reconstruction will help ensure the airport is positioned for recovery post Covid-19.

"We are very grateful to the Irish Government for the significant financial support to get this project underway and completed.

"The rebuilding of the main runway is the largest construction project to be undertaken at Cork Airport since the building of the new terminal 15 years ago," he added.

This year the airport marks a milestone 60 years in operation.

Bishop Con Lucey blessing at the opening of Cork Airport, 1961.

On Monday, October 16, 1961, the first passenger plane descended onto the 6,000 foot runway with distinguished guests including Taoiseach Séan Lemass, the Minister for Industry and Commerce Jack Lynch, and the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Robert Briscoe on board the Aer Lingus Viscount.

The first passengers to arrive into the city’s new £1 million airport were greeted by the Minister for Transport and Power, Erskine H Childers and Lord Mayor of Cork, Anthony Barry.

Prior to their arrival, the Bishop of Cork and Ross, Rev Dr Lucey blessed the airport apron and the men who had constructed it.

Also in attendance at the official opening were members of the Army Air Corps who had flown in earlier that morning on an Air Corps Dove.

The Bee Gees arrive at Cork Airport in 1967.

In extending his greetings, the Lord Mayor said it was a “remarkable day for Cork”.

“It is particularly appropriate for the head of the Government to attend because we all realise, no matter what way we are pigeon-holed politically that he is the architect of our eminence in the air.

“Cork is now moving with giant strides into the contemporary world.

“We are facing a great period of expansion and the airport is an intrinsic adjunct to this process,” he continued.

Over the years Cork Airport has welcomed a slew of famous faces including Beatles legend Paul McCartney, poet and scholar Robert Graves and pop sensation group, the Bee Gees.

Cork Airport is now entering a new era with its major reconstruction project, which will mark the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years.

Paul McCartney at Cork Airport with wife Linda and daughters Heather and Mary, 1971.

Speaking earlier this week Colas Ireland CEO, Gearoid Lohan, stressed the magnitude of the project.

"The scale of the project, from start to finish cannot be underestimated involving detailed planning and logistics: 3,000 truckloads of asphalt, 500 maintenance hole pits to be built, 140km of electrical cable and 60km of cable duct and drains to be laid," he said.