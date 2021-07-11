Calls for CCTV to be installed to tackle dumping in two Cork city locations 

CALLS have been made for Cork City Council to install CCTV as part of measures to protect its landbanks on Churchfield Rd and Kilmore Rd Lower from ongoing litter dumping.

Sinn Féin Councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins were behind the calls, which also asked the Council to initiate a timeline for the removal of bollards on Churchfield Rd which they say provide a cover for dumping and are an obstacle to pedestrians.

Finally, they asked the local authority if it would report on its engagement with residents in Killala Gardens and Kilmore Rd Lower who are suffering the effects of dumping by a small minority.

In response, Director of Operation David Joyce said: “Cork City Council will examine the possibility of installing temporary CCTV in this area under the Anti Dumping initiate project.

“However there are limitations to the evidence, we receive from CCTV.

“Cork City Council is conducting projects in Kilmore Rd and Killala Gardens at present in relation to verifying disposal of household waste and will report further to the next meeting.

“A review of the bollards will be undertaken being mindful of their purpose to see if there are viable alternatives.”