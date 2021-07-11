Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 08:45

Calls for CCTV to be installed to tackle dumping in two Cork city locations 

Calls for CCTV to be installed to tackle dumping in two Cork city locations 

Director of Operation David Joyce said: “Cork City Council will examine the possibility of installing temporary CCTV in this area under the Anti Dumping initiate project." Stock image. 

CALLS have been made for Cork City Council to install CCTV as part of measures to protect its landbanks on Churchfield Rd and Kilmore Rd Lower from ongoing litter dumping.

Sinn Féin Councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins were behind the calls, which also asked the Council to initiate a timeline for the removal of bollards on Churchfield Rd which they say provide a cover for dumping and are an obstacle to pedestrians.

Finally, they asked the local authority if it would report on its engagement with residents in Killala Gardens and Kilmore Rd Lower who are suffering the effects of dumping by a small minority.

In response, Director of Operation David Joyce said: “Cork City Council will examine the possibility of installing temporary CCTV in this area under the Anti Dumping initiate project.

“However there are limitations to the evidence, we receive from CCTV.

“Cork City Council is conducting projects in Kilmore Rd and Killala Gardens at present in relation to verifying disposal of household waste and will report further to the next meeting.

“A review of the bollards will be undertaken being mindful of their purpose to see if there are viable alternatives.”

Read More

‘Procedural oversight’ blamed for Cork beauty spot being sprayed with weedkiller 

More in this section

Gardaí called to disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital  Gardaí called to disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital 
Cork boat breaks world record following Arctic Circle voyage Cork boat breaks world record following Arctic Circle voyage
Green leaves of medicinal cannabis with extract oil Cannabis plants growing under LED lights found in search of Cork apartment 
litterillegal dumping
Here comes the sun: Cork to feel the heat next week 

Here comes the sun: Cork to feel the heat next week 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more