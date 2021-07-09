Fota Wildlife Park announces new opening hours

One of Cork’s most popular attractions has announced it is extending its opening hours.

From Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, August 22, Fota Wildlife Park is extending its opening hours with time slots available from 9am in the morning up until a later entry at 6pm allowing visitors to enjoy the Park until it closes at 8pm.

The wildlife park has also begun to offer a hot food meal deal served until 6.45pm for anyone wishing to dine in the special surroundings of the 100-acre Wildlife Park.

Fota Wildlife Park announced a new combined entry ticket plus BBQ meal deal with the first entry time slot starting at 3.30 to 4pm with BBQ service one hour after entry.

The deal will ensure no man, woman or child is left hungry with the option of burgers or sausages on the menu.

The BBQ meals will be served from 4.30pm to 6.45pm at the Oasis Café by the lake.

Gift vouchers cannot be used against the Entry BBQ Combi ticket.

For more information, log onto www.fotawildlife.ie