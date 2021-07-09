Covid-19 latest: Latest figures show range of incidence rates in Cork LEAs 

New data shows that the Skibbereen/ West Cork Local Electoral Area has the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate per 100k of the population in Cork. Latest figures from the Covid-19 data hub show in the 14-day period up to July 5, 22 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the local electoral area, giving the area a 14-day incidence rate of 72.7 per 100k of the population.

While the incidence rate is the highest reported in Cork, it is significantly below the national average of 121.8 per 100k of the population. The Cork City South West local electoral area reported the second-highest 14-day incidence rate in the county at 68.

A total of 32 cases were reported in the local electoral area in the 14 days. Twenty-four cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central local electoral area, and the 14-day incidence rate there was 62.1.

Twenty-one cases were reported in the Bandon-Kinsale local electoral area, with a 14-day incidence of 56.3 was reported for the area.

Macroom had a 14-day incidence rate of 46.1, with 17 cases reported there.

Seventeen cases were reported in the Cork City South East local electoral area, which had a 14-day incidence rate of 39.7.

Sixteen cases were reported in the Cork City North East local electoral area in the 14-day period to July 5, while the incidence rate was 37.9.

The Carrigaline local electoral area reported 11 cases and had a 14-day incidence rate of 31.3 per 100k of the population. The Fermoy local electoral area also reported 11 cases and the 14-day incidence rate there was 30.2.

A total of 12 cases were reported in the Cork City North West local electoral area where the incidence rate was 29.9.

Less than 10 cases in a number of areas

Single-digit case numbers were reported in Kanturk, Mallow, Cobh and Midleton local electoral areas.

The 14-day incidence was 28.1 in the Kanturk local electoral area with seven cases reported there. Eight cases were reported in the Mallow local electoral area with an incidence of 27.4 and seven cases were reported in the Cobh local electoral area where the incidence rate was 20.5. A total of six cases were reported in the Midleton local electoral area, which includes Youghal. The area had a 14-day incidence rate of 13.2. Fewer than five cases were reported in the Bantry-West Cork local electoral area.

Vigilance needed

The figures were published last night as health authorities confirmed they were notified of 534 new confirmed cases of the virus. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to remain vigilant.

“Covid-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into the weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease. If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.”