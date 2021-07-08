Pop-up Covid-19 test centre to open at Cork site on Saturday

A pop-up Covid-19 test site is to open up at Ilen Rovers GAA grounds in Baltimore on Saturday.

The centre will offer no-appointment testing to anyone who does not have Covid-19 symptoms and will operate from 11am to 7pm.

Acting Director of Public Health (HSE South) Dr Anne Sheahan said that while the level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains low, that by coming forward for testing people can help contain the small number of cases in the region.

"By coming forward for testing when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control. The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains low and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues. I encourage anyone in the region to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain the small number of cases of Covid-19 in the region.”

Walk-in testing has taken place in several parts of the region in recent months as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said it has proven to be quite successful in detecting and containing cases of Covid-19.

This latest site was planned in partnership by CKCH, the National Ambulance Service and Public Health experts.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O'Keeffe said the no-appointment testing initiative is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has presented for a test so far. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.”

Ms O'Keeffe thanked the Administration team and National Ambulance Service for their support in setting up the temporary testing location in Baltimore.

Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID, PPS number and a mobile phone number to receive their results.

CKCH thanked Ilen Rovers GAA for their support in providing a location for this temporary testing.