‘The rudeness is disheartening’: Cork charity appeals for respect from those looking to rehome a dog

An animal welfare charity is appealing for respect from those looking to rehome a dog, following a slew of unpleasant encounters recently.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to social media this week with a message to those who are considering surrendering a dog.

“We do our best to engage with owners who want to surrender their dogs but sadly it doesn't always work both ways.

“We get so many calls from people to help rehome their dogs every single day and we are juggling those calls with the emergency calls we get at the same time.

“Today we even asked ourselves if we can deal with surrenders anymore as it’s a very, very frustrating job.

“Especially if the owner expects to snap their fingers and for us to magic up a home or an instant space for the dog they don’t have the time for anymore,” the charity said.

Whilst some people are genuinely upset over needing to rehome a dog, others are apathetic.

“Most of us work full time jobs and in our spare time we are available to pick up the pieces, find foster homes, rehabilitate dogs, find spaces and transport them when we can.

“Some families are so genuine and upset about surrendering that they do everything in their power to make the transition as painless as possible for their dog but there are others who simply do not get it,” Cork Dawg stated.

The charity asked that people be more respectful and patient when engaging with them.

“Please do not ignore our calls and texts, tell us to come and get the dog if we want it, leave a fosterer waiting outside your home for 30 minutes and don’t show up or give any explanation, threaten the pound, rehome the dog without telling us or change your mind after a home is found and a family is so excited to adopt,” they said.

“The rudeness and disrespect we have been met with lately is downright disheartening.”