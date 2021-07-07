Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:17

‘The rudeness is disheartening’: Cork charity appeals for respect from those looking to rehome a dog

‘The rudeness is disheartening’: Cork charity appeals for respect from those looking to rehome a dog

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to social media this week with a message to those who are considering surrendering a dog.

Amy Nolan

An animal welfare charity is appealing for respect from those looking to rehome a dog, following a slew of unpleasant encounters recently.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to social media this week with a message to those who are considering surrendering a dog.

“We do our best to engage with owners who want to surrender their dogs but sadly it doesn't always work both ways.

“We get so many calls from people to help rehome their dogs every single day and we are juggling those calls with the emergency calls we get at the same time.

“Today we even asked ourselves if we can deal with surrenders anymore as it’s a very, very frustrating job.

“Especially if the owner expects to snap their fingers and for us to magic up a home or an instant space for the dog they don’t have the time for anymore,” the charity said.

Whilst some people are genuinely upset over needing to rehome a dog, others are apathetic.

“Most of us work full time jobs and in our spare time we are available to pick up the pieces, find foster homes, rehabilitate dogs, find spaces and transport them when we can.

“Some families are so genuine and upset about surrendering that they do everything in their power to make the transition as painless as possible for their dog but there are others who simply do not get it,” Cork Dawg stated.

The charity asked that people be more respectful and patient when engaging with them.

“Please do not ignore our calls and texts, tell us to come and get the dog if we want it, leave a fosterer waiting outside your home for 30 minutes and don’t show up or give any explanation, threaten the pound, rehome the dog without telling us or change your mind after a home is found and a family is so excited to adopt,” they said.

“The rudeness and disrespect we have been met with lately is downright disheartening.”

Read More

A-moo-zing support for cancer services: Cork farmer donates Hereford bullock to raise funds for ARC 

More in this section

Heather Humphreys Cork revealed as county with second-highest number of people receiving PUP
Subgroup on aviation formed to 'look at specific challenges' faced by those in the industry Subgroup on aviation formed to 'look at specific challenges' faced by those in the industry
Cork Craft & Design launches Cork Craft Month programme Cork Craft & Design launches Cork Craft Month programme
animalscharity
Cork student wins Entrepreneurship Award

Cork student wins Entrepreneurship Award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more