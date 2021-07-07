Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:11

A-moo-zing support for cancer services: Cork farmer donates Hereford bullock to raise funds for ARC 

A-moo-zing support for cancer services: Cork farmer donates Hereford bullock to raise funds for ARC 

Cork farmer Gerard Hurley has donated a Hereford bullock which will be auctioned to raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House. The 26-month-old bullock will be auctioned off on Monday, July 12 at 1pm at Bandon Mart.

John Bohane

CORK farmer Gerard Hurley, who has beaten cancer in recent years, has donated a Hereford bullock to be auctioned to raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

The Innishannon man was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 but made a full recovery following treatment.

“I was a patient of Seamus O’Reilly in 2010 and I had six sessions of chemotherapy," he told The Echo. "Thankfully I came out the other side. 

"I am nearly 70 and I am feeling fine. I haven’t had a bother since September 2010 thankfully and last August I got the all-clear which was brilliant news." 

Mr Hurley now wants to show his appreciation for the brilliant care he received during his treatment. 

“I was thinking about what would be the most appropriate way to raise funds for a long time," he explained. "I came up with the idea of raising funds for Cork ARC House. It is a token of appreciation for such a great cause.

“I would be dead and gone only for the great treatment I received. I was diagnosed back in March 2010. Every three weeks I had chemotherapy in the South Infirmary. 

"They were all so good to me. I can’t thank them enough. It is nice to give back." 

Mr Hurley is delighted to support Cork ARC Cancer Support House who provides services throughout Cork. 

“Cork ARC House does great work," he said. "It is great to support them. They do so much for so many people. They are there to help us so it is nice to help them in return. 

"Hopefully, we will raise as much money as possible as he is a fine bullock. All the funds raised will go directly to Cork ARC House. They will be able to help more people who are undergoing treatment. 

"They will make good use of the funds." 

The 26-month-old bullock will be auctioned off on Monday at 1pm at Bandon Mart. 

More in this section

Cork student wins Entrepreneurship Award Cork student wins Entrepreneurship Award
Heather Humphreys Cork revealed as county with second-highest number of people receiving PUP
Subgroup on aviation formed to 'look at specific challenges' faced by those in the industry Subgroup on aviation formed to 'look at specific challenges' faced by those in the industry
cork healthwest corkcharity
A Black Labrador Puppy with a red collar

‘The rudeness is disheartening’: Cork charity appeals for respect from those looking to rehome a dog

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more