Businesses’ welcome gift for new residents at Cork city housing development 

Residents of a city housing development, managed by housing charity Clúid, were welcomed to the area by the local business association yesterday.

The Douglas Street Business Association presented a gift to residents of the housing scheme located at Rutland Square, White St, to mark the occasion.

Clúid housing officer Davina Mooney said the gesture meant a lot after a tough year.

Residents Bronislava Kilpyte, Rasita Borodeiko and Jelena Rodina of Rutland Square White Street, who received a presentation of gifts of plants from The Douglas Street Business Association.

“The past year has been very difficult for a lot of people, and it has been particularly challenging for those setting up home with limited supports and services available while shops and businesses were also closed,” she said.

“The properties in Rutland Square were allocated in late 2020 and, as an organisation, we had to adapt in terms of how we managed the process, as it would have always been face-to-face. This is a really kind gesture from the Douglas Street Business Association, and very much appreciated.

“Clúid is a huge advocate of community engagement and involvement on our schemes, and this represents a great first step in this area in terms of building a positive relationship with the local community.

“I know residents will be delighted to receive their gift, which is a lovely way of welcoming them to the area and wishing them well in their new homes.”

The social housing scheme is a mix of 43 apartments and houses. The site was a former garage and local authority car park area.

The scheme secured Part 8 planning and was delivered in partnership with Michael O’Shea and Cork City Council. Clúid currently manages the scheme for the local authority.

Clúid has a very strong working relationship with Cork City Council and, with their support, has delivered social housing schemes in Leeside, South Douglas Rd, Kerry Pike, and Togher. All schemes are delivered in partnership, and the local authority will retain 100% nomination rights for the schemes.

Clúid has also secured planning for 112 units in Blackpool, with works due to commence shortly, while also working on several other schemes in the Mahon and Douglas areas of the city.