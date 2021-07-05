Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 06:00

Airport layoffs issue ‘will grow louder and louder’

Airport layoffs issue ‘will grow louder and louder’

An Aer Lingus airbus A320 on the tarmac prior to departure at Cork Airport. Picture: Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

A CORK TD has questioned the Tánaiste on layoffs at Cork Airport, warning it is an issue that is going to grow “louder and louder” in the coming months.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry argued it is not appropriate for Aer Lingus to place 198 workers on temporary layoff while continuing to receive Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) payments from the State.

The Cork North-Central TD said the workers are opposed to the plan that would see workers temporarily laid off while essential runway repairs are made.

He warned that if the issue remains unresolved for much longer, it will be “of quite major local significance”.

“The workers are opposed to this plan; they want to be kept on the company books and I support them,” he said.

“In Cork, this issue is already prominent and if left unresolved much longer, will I think, become an issue of quite major local significance and profile and in the constituency of the Taoiseach, the minister for foreign affairs and the minister for public expenditure and reform, at that.”

Mr Barry said at the time of the decision to announce the layoff, there was uncertainty around EWSS and its continuation. However, “there is no uncertainty around EWSS now”.

Mr Varadkar noted the financial support the aviation sector has received from the Government but stated that anything happening in relation to Aer Lingus employees in Cork Airport is an industrial relations matter and a matter for the employer and their staff.

“I don’t know enough about the dispute to comment on it definitively … but certainly, if it is possible for them to keep those staff on the payroll using the wage subsidy scheme, that would make sense to me. They might be on a reduced income but at least they would still be on the payroll and still be connected to the company. However, it might not be that simple.”

Mr Barry said this is an issue that is not going to go away. “If anything, it is going to grow louder and louder as we move towards September.”

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told The Echo: “Aer Lingus has written to Government asking for clarity on the conditions associated with the continuation of the EWSS and the level of support that will be provided under the extended scheme. We are awaiting a response to this request.”

Read More

Spike in hospital admissions from Delta Covid wave 'would be extremely concerning'

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of an incident in Cork
Spike in hospital admissions from Delta Covid wave 'would be extremely concerning' Spike in hospital admissions from Delta Covid wave 'would be extremely concerning'
Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions
cork airport
Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs

Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more