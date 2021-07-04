Cork businessman remembered as 'gentleman' with a ‘tremendous personality’ following his passing

Cork businessman James A Barry, who established one of the leading wholesale groups in Ireland, has been remembered as a “gentleman” who had a “tremendous personality” following his passing.

Mr Barry, founder of the Barry Group, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 92, in the kind care of St Patrick's Ward Team at Mallow General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Pauline and cherished father of Kevin, Anne, Jim, Paul, Yvonne, Eileen and Mark, James A worked hard to create a successful business.

Founded in 1955, the Barry Group supplies its franchise customer base comprised of the Costcutter, Carry Out Off Licence and Quik Pick retail groups, as well as a large number of independent retailers and wholesalers based in Ireland and abroad.

James A, a native of Banteer who was living in Mallow, began his career by selling ice cream, fruit and vegetables to independent retailers across Munster.

Today, the company operates from a state of the art headquarters in Mallow, where over 240 people are employed.

James A's son Jim is now the company's managing director.

A well-known figure in the community, James A was also involved in the Fianna Fáil party.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn lauded James A as a “successful business person” and a “great community man”.

“I met him through Fianna Fáil in Mallow. I have known him and his family for many, many years.

“From small beginnings, he built up a great business - one of the leading businesses in the country which has created a lot of employment.

“He had a tremendous personality. It was always a pleasure to be in his company.

“It was a pleasure to have known him. May he rest in peace.

“My thoughts are with the family at this very sad time.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea, a former employee of James A, said he was a pleasure to work for.

“James A was my very first full-time employer.

“He was a gentleman to work for in his new cash & carry premises in Quartertown.

“We often had many the conversation about his native Banteer while working.

“My sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr O’Shea’s party colleague, councillor Liam Madden, also paid tribute to James A, praising him as a successful businessman who founded a company which is a “huge asset to the Mallow area and its surrounds”.