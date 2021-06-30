Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 13:01

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ trader at Cork’s English Market following his passing

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ trader at Cork’s English Market following his passing

Ken Barrett, who established The Meat Centre in 1980, passed away peacefully on Monday. Picture credit: English Market Facebook Page.

Amy Nolan

A well-known trader at Cork’s English Market has been remembered as a “larger than life character” who was an “integral part of the Market” following his passing.

Ken Barrett, who established The Meat Centre in the Market in 1980, passed away peacefully on Monday in the care of the staff of Ward 3B at Cork University Hospital.

Mr Barrett, of Green Lawn, Kinsale Road and formerly of Mallow, was the beloved husband of Yvonne and loving father to Janice, Danielle, Clodagh and the late Lyndsey.

A trader at the Market for over 40 years, Mr Barrett’s popularity amongst fellow traders and customers alike was immense.

“Ken was the kindest person and a larger than life character at the English Market,” Margo Ann Murphy of The Roughty Foodie told The Echo.

“His wit and banter will be sadly missed. 

“He was great friends with my dad, and my father was there [trading at the English Market] for over 50 years, Michael F Murphy. Our stall is here since the 1960s.” 

Ms Murphy said she always enjoyed chatting to Mr Barrett and would walk away from their conversations with a pep in her step.

“People came to that stall for the banter and to hear Ken's stories – it was like going to the Opera House! 

“It wasn’t just about buying the meat.

“That is what the English Market is all about. That’s what makes us so unique – it’s characters like Ken Barrett,” she added.

Ms Murphy said she was saddened to hear of his passing.

“I never shed a tear for any other man in my life only my father, but I shed a tear for Ken Barrett when I heard he passed away. He will be sadly missed.” 

Tom Durcan of Tom Durcan Meats said Mr Barrett was a very hardworking individual who was an “integral part of the Market”.

“He will be sadly missed by all the other traders in the Market and the customers,” he continued.

Former trader at the English Market John Boyling said he was also very sad to hear of Mr Barrett’s passing.

“I called in yesterday to talk to the staff [at The Meat Centre] after I found out he had passed away.

“He will be greatly missed. He was a great character in the English Market.”

Read More

Queen's visit to Cork commemorated

More in this section

WATCH: New Netflix documentary on West Cork murder launches today  WATCH: New Netflix documentary on West Cork murder launches today 
"Live in" the dream-GAA clubs announce new Win a Gaff competition "Live in" the dream-GAA clubs announce new Win a Gaff competition
Young woman cycling in the park at sunset 'Highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax': Man accused of pushing woman off her bike and punching her 
cork peopleenglish market
Jail for barman who sexually assualted woman on Cape Clear Island in West Cork 

Jail for barman who sexually assualted woman on Cape Clear Island in West Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more