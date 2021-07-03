Book of evidence served on Cork man accused of having cocaine worth more than €50k 

A book of evidence was served on a man accused of having over €50,000 worth of cocaine at a hotel car park.

Detective Garda Declan Keane charged Brian O’Hanlon of 60 Maple Lawn, Muskerry estate, Cork, with a charge of having cocaine for sale or supply at the car park of Oriel House hotel in Ballincollig on July 17 2020.

Detective Garda Keane told Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that O’Hanlon, 42, made no reply to the charge.

The charge specified a quantity of drugs with a street value in excess of €13,000 – the threshold for mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Served with book of evidence

Moments after O’Hanlon was charged with this count he was then served with a book of evidence.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the alleged value of drugs in the case was €52,000.

On the sergeant’s application, Judge Olannn Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on September 1.

The accused man was represented on free legal aid by defence solicitor Eddie Burke.