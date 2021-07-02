People aged between 18 and 34 to receive Covid-19 vaccinations from Monday

PEOPLE aged between 18 and 34 will be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccination from pharmacies from Monday.

Minister for Health Stephen Donelly TD this morning announced an update to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

The changes come following the updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) regarding the possible use of adenoviral vector vaccine for those aged under 50 years of age.

In light of the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant, the NIAC has noted that there is an urgency to complete vaccination of as many people as possible and, have recommended that those aged 18-49 years can opt for the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines in order to gain earlier protection.

People in Ireland aged 18 – 34 years can seek access to a Janssen Covid-19 vaccine in their local participating pharmacy from Monday.

As a response to rising concerns with regard to the Delta variant, this recommendation is being implemented in partnership with the HSE and the Irish Pharmacy Union.

Those aged 18-34 opting for an accelerated vaccination will also be able to register from Monday 12 July for an appointment during the month of July for a Janssen or AstraZeneca vaccine through Vaccination Centres.

Registration for an mRNA vaccine for those aged 30-34 will begin on Friday 9 July, starting with those aged 34 on that day, 33-year-olds on Saturday 10 July, and so on.

Minister Donnelly acknowledged that it has “been a tough week for us all, especially with the greater awareness of the Delta variant and the possible impact of this strain on our communities”.

“It’s been a particularly tough week for the younger people of this country, who have yet to be offered a vaccine."

The Minister said he asked the CMO and NIAC to look at the possibility of offering all vaccine types, including AstraZeneca and Janssen, to the younger population.

"Younger people who wish to opt for earlier vaccination can be offered a Janssen vaccine in their local participating pharmacy subject to their informed consent," he said.

“Covid-19 has been particularly hard for younger people in Ireland. While their own health has been threatened to a much lesser degree, they have carried a lot of responsibility in protecting vulnerable members of their homes and communities.

“I hope that today’s announcement and the acceleration of our Vaccination Programme will help to bring hope to these young people.”

A list of participating pharmacies will be available on HSE.ie and people are asked to contact their local participating pharmacy from Monday to book an appointment for the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

In Cork, pharmacies that will be offering the Janssen vaccine to 18- to 34-year-olds include Abbey Pharmacy in Mitchelstown, Bantry Pharmacy, Blackpool Bridge Pharmacy and Bluetts Pharmacy in Clonakilty.

In addition, a number of Boots pharmacies are participating including, Boots in Mallow, Wilton Shopping Centre, Midleton, Half Moon Street, Merchants Quay Shopping Centre and Mitchelstown.