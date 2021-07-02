Cork hotel lodges planning application for almost two dozen individual holiday units 

ONE of Cork's best-known hotels, the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road, has lodged a planning application to construct a number of individual holiday units within the grounds of the hotel.

The hotel is seeking permission from Cork City Council to construct 23 individual holiday units and one service unit for tourism related accommodation managed and operated through the Montenotte Hotel.

“Works will include the construction of the units, 13 of which are integrated into the existing garden wall and walkway, five that are elevated in the wooded section of the site, and six that are cantilevered along the most south-westerly part of the site,” a description of the proposed development states.

The construction of pathways and associated site service routes would also be carried out to cater for the five elevated units.

The application, which is currently at pre-validation stage, follows a recent grant of permission for the hotel to proceed with other development works.

Other plans already approved

In April, Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission for the hotel to construct a single storey hotel lounge pavilion that includes a licensed bar/server and outdoor terrace, to the south of the existing Montenotte Hotel over a portion of the existing apartment block.

The application stated that the works would include the partial demolition of the existing terrace parapet, external steps, and pergolas along with the construction of a new pedestrian stair and link bridge.

A spokesperson for the hotel told The Echo that the new rooftop cocktail lounge is due to open shortly.

“The Montenotte Hotel is currently in the process of completing the construction of a new rooftop terrace cocktail lounge which is due to open shortly.

“As part of its ongoing development, the Montenotte Hotel, owned by Frankie and Josephine Whelehan, has also lodged planning for 23 suites that will service both the corporate and leisure market (for both domestic and international business," the spokesperson said.

“Should the application be successful, the construction is planned to commence in late 2022.”