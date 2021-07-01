Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

Ambitious plan for Wellington Road as part of overall improvement scheme

MacCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme

Amy Nolan

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is set to be put in place at a busy area of the city over the summer to improve pedestrian safety. Councillors were told at a north east local area committee meeting earlier this week that the works to the new crossing on Wellington Road will proceed shortly as part of the MacCurtain Street public transport improvement scheme.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael councillor and former lord mayor Joe Kavanagh said traffic calming measures will also be put in place.

“There will be a raised table on Sidney Hill to slow traffic down and also further down the hill there will be a pedestrian crossing,” he said. 

“It’ll make Wellington Road a far more passable road in terms of safety. It’s a heavily populated area in terms of schools. There’s a lot of footfall in that area.”

This sentiment was echoed by Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn. He said the changes will bring “significant safety benefits” to schools in the area which include Christian Brothers College, St Angela’s College, Scoil Mhuire and Bruce College.

Last October, city councillors approved Part 8 planning for the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme. 

The plans, which also incorporate some of the nearby area, aim to transform the busy street for the first time in over 50 years, making it more suitable for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport.

The National Transport Authority-funded scheme will see the street transformed from a one-way to two-way traffic, as well as wider footpaths, bus priority measures, resurfacing, more street furniture, tree planting and the renewal of street lighting and traffic signals. 

It also encompasses streets, quays and bridges close to MacCurtain Street which will see segregated bike lanes and bus lanes.

Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m

