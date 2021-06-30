Cork publican purchases famous Cork venue for €1.3m

WELL-known Cork publican Benny McCabe and his brother, Leo have purchased the former Pavilion Bar and Nightclub.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, the brothers purchased the venue for €1.3m.

Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular bars in Cork, said he is planning a return to the venue's glory days as a cinema, with plans for high-end cocktail table service, lamps and tables to create a place where audiences can sing and dance along to classic musicals.

Mr McCabe said he wants the venue to be “a fun place”, adding that he is hopeful they will be open in time for the Cork Jazz Festival.

The venue originally opened in 1921 as a cinema, though it operated as the Pavilion “Pav” Bar and Nightclub for much of the past 30 years.

It ceased trading following Covid-19 in March of last year.

It had been in the ownership of Dave Dwyer, who opened a restaurant on the ground floor while Dali nightclub operated upstairs.

Mr McCabe said he was "privileged" to be bringing the landmark back to life.