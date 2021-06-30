McDonald's restaurant in Cork opens new drive-thru creating 50 additional jobs

A drive-thru facility has been opened at the existing McDonald’s restaurant in Fermoy, creating 50 additional jobs.

The restaurant, which first opened its doors in December 2018, is situated at junction 14 on the M8 motorway.

McDonald’s Fermoy is operated by franchisee Chris Pim, who owns and operates four restaurants in Cork as well as three other restaurants in Kilkenny, Dungarvan, and Cashel.

Commenting on the new drive-thru, franchisee Chris Pim said:

"I am really excited to expand the McDonald’s Fermoy restaurant.

"I am particularly pleased to be able to provide over 50 new full and part time positions.

"McDonald’s offers excellent opportunities for career development and as always, we will be developing our own managers from within the business through continuous, structured training and education."

Alistair Reid, Director of Operations and Franchising at McDonald's, said there are now 95 McDonald's restaurants in the country.

"We are proud to have 95 restaurants across Ireland and are very proud of the changes we have made to our restaurants to allow our customers to have the very best experience when ordering their made-to-order meals using the best quality ingredients.

"In the 44 years since McDonald’s opened its first restaurant on Grafton Street, it has become a fixture in towns and cities across the country, creating employment, investing in local communities and supporting Irish food suppliers."

The new drive-thru in Fermoy will operate between 9am and midnight, seven days a week.