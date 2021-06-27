Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 20:00

Popular Cork city bar 'pays forward' Covid support by raising funds for homeless charity

A popular Cork city pub and restaurant is selling takeaway tote bags to raise funds for Cork Simon and matching every sale with a donation of the price of the bag.

Sober Lane, located on O’Sullivan’s Quay, has created an option on their takeaway menu to buy a tote bag for €2 and for every bag sold the establishment has pledged to donated another €2 to the homeless charity.

Posting on Facebook Sober Lane staff wrote: “When ordering food from Sober Lane for takeaway or delivery you’ll see an option to buy a tote bag for €2. For every bag sold, we will match it with another €2 and donate it all to Cork Simon Community.

The pub and restaurant said that they have been extremely fortunate to be so well supported throughout Covid and wanted to give back.

“This is our small way of paying it forward,” the pub wrote.

The printed artwork on the bags was designed by Jason O’Gorman at Dynamite Studio.

Talented Cork pupils create mural from bottletops to help 'feel connected'

Talented Cork pupils create mural from bottletops to help 'feel connected'

