'Completely bizarre': Criticism from hospitality as system to allow only vaccinated indoors is pondered

Ministers have agreed to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality to come up with a system that would allow only fully vaccinated people to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants.

The Cabinet today assessed whether the system could be put in place which would see people having to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be permitted inside dining spaces.

Delayed until mid-July

The plan means that the reopening of indoor eating and drinking, due to take place next week, will be postponed until July 19.

The proposal came after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) raised concerns about the Delta variant during a late-night meeting on Monday with the Cabinet Covid Sub-Committee.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said the Government would engage with those in the hospitality sector.

Vintners reject plan

However, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said it will reject any move to separate the vaccinated from the non-vaccinated, describing the suggestion as “ridiculous and unworkable”.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said: “This latest suggestion from Nphet that pubs and restaurants should police who is and isn’t vaccinated is utterly ridiculous and unworkable.

“Nphet has lost the run of themselves and possibly the entire country this time.

“It is completely bizarre that they would introduce such a system this late and basically try to panic the entire country into accepting a process that would create a two-tier society.

“Does anyone in Nphet actually take into consideration the real world implications of these outlandish ideas at all? We can’t take them seriously after this.”

The unexpected proposal has also caused unease over its legal aspects.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy said enforcing the system would be “extremely difficult”.

He told Today with Claire Byrne: “I have reservations and can really see the problems in trying to implement a system around people being vaccinated and not being vaccinated.

“It is a really, very difficult thing to do.” Nphet recommended pausing the reopening of indoor hospitality until Government comes up with an “enforceable” system to prove people have been vaccinated.

Wedding numbers could increase

However, Nphet also recommended that the numbers attending wedding celebrations indoors in July could increase from 25 to 50.

Speaking ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said the reopening will likely be delayed.

“We have to make a decision in Cabinet today, but yes, I expect that,” he added.

“The modelling from Nphet presented last night was worrying – concern with the Delta variant.

“Even with vaccinations and how it could effect hospitalisations, which is the key metric.

“I think we will have to take a little bit of time and talk to stakeholders, talking about how we manage our response but we are still progressing.”

“We will continue to progress, we are getting there.

“We take our time and make sure we get it right, including getting hospitality back and other activities.”

Reacting to the LVA’s statement, Fianna Fail senator Lisa Chambers tweeted: “Sensible response and fair to young people and those who cannot take a vaccine.”