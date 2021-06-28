Residential development in Cork city given the green light 

A RESIDENTIAL development which will provide more than 20 new homes in Cork has been given the green light by Cork City Council.

The scheme, set to be developed at Glenmont Crest in Silversprings, has been granted conditional planning permission by the council.

22 new homes to be built

The application, submitted by Rockspring Properties (Newport) Limited in November, sought planning permission for the construction of 22 houses.

These will comprise of one detached two-bedroom house, four semi-detached two-bedroom houses, five terraced three-bedroom houses, three detached three-bedroom houses and nine detached four-bedroom houses.

Cork City Council has now given the go-ahead to the development, with 26 conditions attached.

Planning conditions

One condition states that, in order to ensure full and verifiable implementation of the approved landscape design, the developer shall appoint and retain the services of a qualified landscape architect or qualified landscape designer as a landscape consultant throughout the duration of the construction works and shall notify the planning authority of that appointment in writing prior to the commencement of development.

Another condition states that all of the houses with on-curtilage parking must be provided with electric connections to the exterior of the houses to allow for the provision of future electric vehicle charging points.

Details of how it is proposed to comply with these requirements are to be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to the commencement of construction.

The total parking supply on the site must not exceed 37 car parking spaces.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.