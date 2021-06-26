Artists add colour to Monkstown tunnel

A new mural has been completed in Monkstown, the collaborative work of local and professional artists.

The majestic mural is in the ‘Cut-and-Cover’ Tunnel in Monkstown, where the iconic underpass has been upgraded with colour and imagery, in an homage to the town’s rail, industrial and maritime heritage.

The project was commissioned by Cork County Council and completed by artists from ‘The Walls Project’, who have experience in delivering large-scale, impactful murals that aim to improve community spaces through artistic expression.

Artists Gareth Joyce, Shane O’Driscoll, and Kerri Breen worked on the piece, while providing mentoring and experience for local artists Jamie Howard and Mark Quirke.

Former Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, noted the importance of publicly available artwork in the community.

“This project is a very welcome addition to the landscape of Monkstown. It is a visually stunning piece in a unique and important location accessible to all members of the community.

“The work is sensitive to the heritage of the town and is a fitting tribute to the history of Monkstown and the surrounding area. I would like to thank the community for their input and support in bringing this project to fruition and have no doubt it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come.”

Chair of Carrigaline Municipal District, Councillor Audrey Buckley, said: “This work was highly anticipated and brings a great sense of vibrancy and interest to the ‘Cut-and-Cover’. The mural is very appropriate for the area and highlights the importance of the arts in our community for highlighting local heritage and improving amenities.

“I would also like to thank the local community, including the local schools and Tidy Towns, for all their assistance in making this project a reality and for their valuable contributions to the design.”

The mural is a Cork County Council Project ACT 2021 initiative, as part of a range of measures supporting the economic and social recovery of county towns and villages.