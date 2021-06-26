Five Cork beaches set to benefit from additional bins

Five beaches in the Carrigaline Municipal District are being kitted out with additional bins thanks to waste collection service Country Clean.

The additional outdoor bins will be placed at the five locations over the next few days: Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Roberts Cove, Church Bay, Rocky Bay.

Independent Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said the bins are being supplied by Country Clean Recycling and there will be weekly collections of the bin contents.

Speaking on the announcement, Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan thanked the Carrigaline Municipal District Officer Carol Conway for arranging for these to be installed.

“This is very positive and huge credit is due to Carol Conway and her team in the District office. Over the summer months, people will be holidaying at home.

"Many people across the locality have been raising the need for more bins and I’m delighted to welcome this news.”

While welcoming the news, Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said there are other areas in the district which require additional bins and he will be lobbying for these locations to be included in a future rollout.