Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 10:30

Funding for works at St Killian’s Special School approved

SIGNIFICANT refurbishment and renovation works are to take place at a Mayfield school.

SIGNIFICANT refurbishment and renovation works are to take place at a Mayfield school.

The Department of Education has approved funding for works at St Killian’s Special School.

The works will be undertaken as part of a devolved project where the school will be responsible for the rollout of the project.

Families of children attending the school were advised of the news in a letter from school principal Sue Lenihan in recent days.

Ms Lenihan said that the works will be extensive and are expected to extend beyond the summer break: “We had brilliant news from the Department recently, as the school has been approved a devolved grant to renovate more areas of the school.

“The work is quite extensive and expected to extend beyond the summer break due to the complex nature of the project.

“The project involves classroom upgrades, break out rooms, a sensory garden and a new playground,” she said in the letter.

The news has been welcomed by local Cork North Central Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan.

“Congratulations to the staff and board of management of the school for their work on this successful application,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Pupils at St Killian’s Special School finished up for their summer break in recent days.

As the school is unable to facilitate its summer programme in July due to proposed building works, classes have been engaging in fun activities in recent weeks including trips outside the school, walks around the local community and a pizza party.

Ms Lenihan thanked staff for all their “amazing work” throughout the year.

“Despite all the challenges the school has continued to develop and the pupils supported throughout,” she said.

