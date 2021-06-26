Climate change project sees pupils put in huge poster effort

CORK primary school Our Lady of Lourdes NS Ballinlough held a special awards ceremony this week in recognition of their success in the national Simply Blue Group’s renewable energy poster competition.

The competition was held to help educate primary school children on the issue of climate change and to empower them with the knowledge that no one is too small to make a difference.

The sixth class students from Our Lady of Lourdes National School produced fantastic entries as they sought to make their voices heard for action on climate change.

lara Moynihan 6th class pupil overall senior winner from Our Lady of Lourdes NS in Ballinlough in the Simply Blue Group's renewable energy poster competition

They received a monetary contribution of €500 to the school’s sustainable initiative.

Sixth class pupil Clara Moynihan was crowned the overall individual winner of the Simply Blue Group’s renewable energy poster competition.

She was presented with a wind turbine lego-set.

Ruby Lyons, Dearbhail Smyth and Clara Moynihan part of the 6th class pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes NS in Ballinlough winners of Simply Blue Group's renewable energy poster competition

Mary O’Connell, the teacher of the sixth class students, said the Ballinlough primary school is a very ‘environmentally friendly’ school.

“We are a very environmentally friendly school. All 32 of our sixth class students entered a national poster competition and came up with slogans on a variety of topics. They all contributed to the winning project. We watched a series of videos about fossil fuels and the effect they are having on our environment and climate. We focused particularly on the power of one person who can actually make a change and a difference,” she said.

6th class pupils at Our Lady of Lourdes NS in Ballinlough winners of Simply Blue Group's renewable energy poster competition

Ms O’Connell said she believes the sixth class students from Our Lady of Lourdes NS will be the generation who will ‘make a difference’ with regards to the environment going forward.

“This generation is the people who will make a difference. We have to do something to raise awareness about climate change. These girls we are sending forward into the world will be the people who will make a difference in the future. The girls are so passionate about the environment.

“They have a great social conscience. They are very aware of what is going on in the world around them. We have something to look forward to with a generation like this coming up,” she added.

The sixth class teacher said the students are great ambassadors for the school and their families.

Clodagh McGrath, (centre) project and consents manager Simply Blue Group presents a cheque to Mary O'Connell, class teacher with Mercedes Campion, principal for the 6th class pupils at Our Lady of Lourdes NS in Ballinlough winners of Simply Blue Group's renewable energy poster competition. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I am immensely proud of them. They are a great class. They are very hardworking and diligent. They are great ambassadors for the school and their families. Their families are very proud of them.

“They will be splitting up and going into different secondary schools come September. They are ready.

“They are very capable. We sent our girls out with confidence and values. I know they have a bright future ahead,” she added.

Ms O’Connell said the lovely atmosphere that is so prevalent in the Ballinlough national school is down to a joint community effort.

“There is a lovely atmosphere in the school. We are so lucky we have such a lovely school. We have great students and very supportive parents. It is a whole community effort. It is a collaborative effort as one person can’t do it on their own.”