Thu, 24 Jun, 2021

€215m Cork road project on track

The project is to create a number of direct road links with the N8, N25, N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle. Picture Dan Linehan.

The €215m Dunkettle Interchange project is progressing well and is on target for the completion date of March 2024, according to the executive of Cork County Council.

The project is to create a number of direct road links with the N8, N25, N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle.

This week, Cork County Council Senior Engineer Jim Molloy said the large 27.5m bridge beams had been successfully installed along with other developments.

“Earthworks are ongoing at various locations across the site, with works also progressing on four major structures.

Mr Molloy also said a section of the Link Road between the M8 and N40 can be used, once works in the vicinity are complete. Mr Molloy estimated this would be in the shorter term.

On the Dunkettle Interchange website, which brings regular updates on the progress of the project, the team reminded people there is a temporarily reduced speed limit of 60 km/hr for the Dunkettle site area and motorists are requested to abide by the new speed limit to enhance the safety of the personnel working on-site and road users themselves.

For further information on the project log onto dunkettle.ie.

