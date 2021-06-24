Aldi opens new store in Douglas, company plans to recruit 120 people in Cork in 2021

Aldi has opened a new flagship store in Douglas today, creating 27 permanent jobs, with 23 staff members recruited from the local area.

The store was officially opened this morning by Munster Rugby star, Billy Holland who cut the ribbon with the new Douglas Store Manager Goren Kierse.

Located on the old cinema site on the Douglas Road, the new store will be Aldi’s 24th store to open in Cork.

Pictured are Douglas Store Manager Goren Kierse, the first customer Deirdre Cashell (South Douglas Road) and Munster Rugby's Billy Holland

It is seeking to recruit 120 new employees for its Cork stores this year.

The company is also planning to expand its presence in Cork and recently submitted planning applications for new stores in Clonakilty, due to open in late 2022, and on Skehard Road, Blackrock, planned to open in 2024.

Together, the stores will create 50 new permanent jobs when open and an additional 130 jobs will be created during the construction phases.

Aldi has unveiled plans for a new store on Main Street, Carrigaline.

The new store is planned for the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.

The new store forms part of a larger Masterplan for the town centre site, the public consultation for which is now open.

Speaking at the store opening in Douglas today, Goren Kierse, Aldi Douglas Store Manager said; “Our new Aldi store in Douglas is fantastic news for people in the locality! The spacious design means it is easier for customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure every customer has an enjoyable shop. From all the staff here at the new Douglas store, we hope everyone has a chance to pop in and avail of our great savings and pick up some of our award-winning products at unbeatable prices!”

Munster Rugby star Billy Holland said; “It’s great to see Aldi opening its new flagship store in Douglas today. Aldi is very supportive of local communities, particularly through its fantastic Aldi Play Rugby initiative, which aims to get as many children as possible around Ireland involved in playing rugby. I would also like to thank Aldi for its donation of €1,000 to the CUH (Cork University Hospital) Children’s Charity to help promote the great work the charity does.”