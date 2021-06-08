Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 13:30

Aldi unveils plan for new store in Cork

The new Aldi supermarket in Carrigaline will be located on the site of the former pottery factory that closed in 1979.

Amy Nolan

Supermarket chain Aldi has unveiled plans for a new store on Main Street, Carrigaline. 

The new store is planned for the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.

Up to 50 jobs will be created during the construction period of the new Aldi store, with 30 permanent positions available upon opening, the retailer has said. 

The new 1,315 sq. metre store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 Photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. 

In addition, Carrigaline shoppers will also benefit from two electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

The new store forms part of a larger Masterplan for the town centre site, the public consultation for which is now open.

The plans, developed with Deady Gahan Architects Ltd, outline an ambitious vision for furthering the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, including a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space. 

Aldi has said at the proposed new store there will be ample pedestrian and vehicle access through the site, both north/south and east/west, to ensure customers can easily access Carrigaline town centre.

The north and west of the proposed development will border the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is expected to be complete by late 2022.

According to the retailer, a study of shoppers living or working within 5km of Aldi’s planned new store on Main Street has shown overwhelming support for its development. 

"Our research shows the demand from shoppers for a new Aldi store in Carrigaline is very clear," Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director at Aldi Ireland said.

"Our public consultation is now open for members of the public to get in touch if they have anything they would like clarified under the plans. 

"At Aldi, we always listen to our customers and the local communities our stores serve so we are keen to hear the public’s views," he continued. 

To help inform the consultation process, Aldi has made the Masterplan available to view online

