Series of free operas will be a 'fitting tribute' to late opera great Cara O'Sullivan

Cork Opera House has announced a programme of free outdoor operas this summer, inspired by the late opera great Cara O'Sullivan.

The Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist Programme will celebrate and promote four opera singers, providing opportunities for them to perform locally for Cork audiences.

The newly appointed Associate Artists are sopranos Emma Nash and Rachel Croash, tenor Gavan Ring and baritone Rory Musgrave.

They will kick off the inaugural programme with Puccini’s La Bohème Verdi’s La Traviata and Mozart’s Cosí Fan Tutte in July as they perform these reimagined classics at five locations across the city.

This project is the brainchild of Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson, in collaboration with directors John O’ Brien and Conor Hanratty.

"This is a very special moment for Cork Opera House for two reasons,” Ms Gleeson said.

"Primarily, we are taking this moment to celebrate the enormous contribution made by Cara O'Sullivan to opera and to our region.

"In addition, this is an opportunity for Cork Opera House to provide the people of our beloved city with operatic repertoire at this very strange and unusual time for the arts."

Cara’s good friend and contemporary, soprano and Opera House board member, Majella Cullagh said the programme is a "fitting tribute" to Cara's cherished memory and ensures that she will remain an inspirational figure into the future.

Under the directorship of Conor Hanratty and John O’Brien, the four Associate Artists will perform the reimagined classic operas accompanied by répétiteur, Conor Palliser with narration by actor Éadaoin O’Donoghue.

The socially distanced live shows for the public are set to take place at Emmet Place, St Anne's Park, Cork City Gaol, and St Mary's Dominican Church.

Private performances for the residents and staff of Marymount University Hospital & Hospice are also planned.

The performances will be free to the public but limited in capacity and those scheduled at Marymount Hospice will be available only to residents of the Services for Older People and Specialist Palliative Care service.

Booking details are to follow. Updates will be posted on the Cork Opera House website and social media channels.