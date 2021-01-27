President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Cara O'Sullivan

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to renowned opera singer Cara O’Sullivan who passed away on Tuesday.

The adored singer passed away in the presence of her family at Marymount Hospice at the age of 59.

"Proud of her Cork roots, and ever generous to local groups, Cara O'Sullivan was a performer whose talents were recognised the world over.

"She performed not only in local halls and festivals, but also at the Paris Opera, the Sydney Opera House, and the Albert Hall in London, making her mark in many productions of work by Mozart, Handel, Mendelssohn and Verdi.

"Her outstanding talent was recognised early on in her career by the great Joan Sutherland, who helped her prepare for her first major role as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.

“She will be remembered as one of Ireland’s greatest sopranos, and one who was ever generous to her colleagues.

“To her siblings, her daughter, her extended family and wide circle of friends, Sabina and I send our deepest condolences,” President Higgins said.

Ms O’Sullivan is sadly missed by her daughter Christine, sisters Aoife and Nuala and brother Jim, and her extended family and many friends.

A private family funeral is to be held for the singer in accordance with current public health guidelines but anyone who would like to leave a message for Cara’s family may do so on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh has also opened an online book of condolences to mark her passing which is now live via the council's website.

He said there was “a deep sadness” in Cork and across the country following her death and described her as one of the country’s “greatest talents and one of our most wonderful personalities”.

Born in Cork in 1962, Ms O’Sullivan was raised on the southside of the city, before attending the Cork School of Music.

Over her 30 year career, she performed at world-renowned stages such as Sydney Opera House, Paris Opera and London’s Royal Albert Hall among others.

She was the inaugural recipient of Cork’s Culture Award in 2019 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the artistic and cultural life of the city.