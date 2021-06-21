Irish Water acknowledges how 'traumatic' sinkhole incident is for Blackrock family as investigations continue into cause

IRISH Water has said investigations are ongoing in determining the cause of a sinkhole in Blackrock, which led to one family being evacuated from their home at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo that the company is in the process of carrying out a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident which occurred at McGrath Park.

"It appears to be as a result of a burst pipe which led to a collapse of a section of ground above it.

"We understand how traumatic and difficult this has been for the family affected.

This pic shows a large area of footpath and public roadway also affected by the leak. A burst water pipe at the driveway to a home at McGrath Park, Blackrock, Cork. A sinkhole developed overnight and Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the emergency early on Sunaday morning. There is considerable subsidence damage to the private-owned property with cracks visible on the exterior walls of the family home.

"Our top priority at the moment is to make the area safe and allow the family to return to their home.

"In the meantime we have arranged hotel accommodation for them and we are liaising with them to ensure they have everything they need and are being given regular progress updates," the spokesperson said.

"Our technical teams are on the ground assessing the situation to identify what further works are needed to make the area safe.

"We are also carrying out examinations on the wider area to ensure there is no risk to neighbouring properties.

"The burst pipe has been repaired and normal water supply has been restored to the area."

The company has said they will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of the public and maintain normal water services.

Homewoner Gary O’Donovan said he spotted water running in the area lon Saturdat evening and contacted Irish Water. The area had dried up and the company was due to return to the site tomorrow to examine the area. However, Mr O’Donovan said when he looked out onto his driveway on Sunday morning, he saw the sinkhole. The family’s car was almost swallowed by the sinkhole.