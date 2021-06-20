Family evacuated because of sinkhole in Mahon park

A CORK family has had to be evacuated from their Mahon home after a water leak led to a big sinkhole.

Two units of Cork City Fire Service attended at the scene this morning in McGrath Park just before 7am, after receiving a call about a burst water main in the area.

A spokesman for the fire service said that the sinkhole was visible to fire personnel when they arrived at the scene, as well as water gushing from the burst main.

He added that cracks were also visible on the front wall of one of the houses.

The family in the home have since been evacuated and the area was sealed off.

The fire service spokesman said: “Part of the footpath had also been undermined.”

In a statement this afternoon, Irish Water said: “Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council is aware of a burst water main in McGrath Park in Mahon, Cork. Investigations are currently ongoing in relation to potential damage to property and roads in the area. The Cork Fire Brigade have attended the scene and are advising residents accordingly. Irish Water and Cork City Council Engineers are also en route to site to examine the site.”