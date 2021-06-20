Family evacuated because of Blackrock sinkhole being put up in hotel tonight

THE family evacuated from their Blackrock home because of a sinkhole are being put in a hotel tonight.

The O’Donovan family were evacuated this morning after a burst water main led to a big sinkhole outside of their home in McGrath Park.

Two units of Cork City Fire Service attended at the scene this morning in McGrath Park just before 7am, after receiving a call about a burst water main in the area.

Gary O’Donovan said he spotted water running in the area last evening and contacted Irish Water. The area had dried up and the company was due to return to the site tomorrow to examine the area. However, Mr O’Donovan said when he looked out onto his driveway this morning, he saw the sinkhole. The family’s car remains on the drive this evening, after being almost swallowed by the sinkhole.

Mr O’Donovan, his wife and their three children are being put up in a hotel tonight while two family dogs will be looked after by relatives.

He said engineers had visited the site today, and said a structural engineer is due tomorrow to establish the full extent of the situation.

In a statement this afternoon, Irish Water said: “Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council continue to work on site in McGrath Park, Blackrock to ensure the area is made safe and to establish what additional works need to be carried out. There will be no widespread water supply interruption due to remedial works that were carried out on site earlier this morning and Irish Water are engaging will all other stakeholders and affected families at this time."

The statement continued: "Irish Water apologises for any inconvenience as a result of this issue. Customers with queries or concerns about the quality of their drinking water should contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare."