West Cork Gardaí have detained a truck driver after they tested positive for cannabis in a road side drug test.

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) was also detained as it was two tonne overweight.

Facebook post on the incident

The West Cork Road Policing Unit and the Road Safety Authority were working together on the incident, which they reported on the official Garda Facebook page for the Southern Region.

The truck was first stopped because of the size of the load and then the driver railed a roadside drugs test.