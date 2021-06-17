Former chapel in Cork town wired off following anti-social behavior 

A FORMER convent chapel in Fermoy has been wired off to prevent people going into it after anti-social behaviour in recent days.

Spokesperson for the Diocese of Cloyne, Fr Jim Moore, said the move was being taken around St Joseph’s Church on the grounds of the former Presentation Convent.

In recent weeks, local people have raised concerns about the future of the chapel which has not been used for religious services for several years.

Fr Moore said that the diocese is open to offers from anyone interested in the property as it is no longer required for religious services.

He said: “The site is being secured this week to prevent anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Fr Moore said there had been a plan to do remedial works on the roof of the building early last year but it had to be abandoned because of the pandemic.

He said: “We are open to any suggestions about the chapel and we are open to discussions with any group about it.

"We (the diocese) have no strategic interest in the site. We don’t have a long-term interest in the site. It no longer has a purpose for us.”

He added that the property had ceased its function as a chapel “a long time ago”.

He said the diocese would be interested in selling it, although it has not been put up for sale.

He added that if a sale did proceed, it would have to be approved by the Charities Regulator.

Cllr Noel McCarthy said he had concerns about the deteriorating condition of the chapel.

“I would be very concerned about it. We want something to be done with it. People are concerned about it.”

In recent weeks, photos taken of the chapel and shared on a page about Fermoy on Facebook have attracted a lot of attention from people who expressed regret that the condition of the chapel had deteriorated.