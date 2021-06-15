Cork's Adam King set to star in his own show

Cork boy Adam King who stole the hearts of the nation on national television is set to star in his own show.

Award-winning Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions have announced a collaboration with The Late Late Toy Show star to develop Adam <3 Adventure!, a preschool adventure-comedy series set in space with an environmental twist.

Inspired by and starring Adam himself, the show aims to promote his message of empathy and friendship which has been exemplified by his ‘Virtual Hug’.

Gary Timpson and Andrew Kavanagh from award-winning Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions, announced a collaboration with The Late Late Toy Show™ star Adam King to develop Adam ❤ Adventure! Photo: Cathal Noonan.

Adam <3 Adventure! kicked off development in April and has been selected for inclusion at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France this coming September.

The show which is the first Irish children’s program to feature a wheelchair-user as the protagonist is set to break new ground for young audiences and with 150 million children living with additional needs worldwide, the show will introduce much-needed on-screen representation.

CEO of Kavaleer and the show’s creator, Andrew Kavanagh, said: “Adam stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last year. His message of following your dreams, no matter what challenges you face, inspired me to create this show. With Adam as our CAPCOM, we’re excited and thrilled to be embarking on our latest mission.

“Our ethos at Kavaleer is to create innovative, ground-breaking shows that celebrate uniqueness and diversity in every child and support young hearts and minds to thrive."

Adam’s Father, David King, said the whole family is “delighted to share this exciting news with the world”.

[quote]We believe in the importance and power of representation of difference in the stories we tell our children. That is why we are thrilled that Adam, our beloved son and a child with additional needs, is going to be the star of this wonderful cartoon.[quote]

“Not only this, but his trusty friends Speedy (his wheelchair) and Bubby (his toy rabbit) will travel on all his adventures with him. Through this cartoon, we hope other children and families will benefit from the power of seeing difference represented in the wonderful stories and characters of Adam <3 Adventure!.

“Our deepest thanks to Andrew and all the team at Kavaleer. From the moment we first connected, we knew Kavaleer were the right fit for our family as we share the same values. We can't wait to go on this adventure together,” he said.