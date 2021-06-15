Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 10:23

Watch: Dolphins spotted off Cork coast likened to Fungie

A pair of dolphins spotted off the Old Head of Kinsale. Credit: Mark O'Connell.

A pair of dolphins spotted off the coast of Cork has been captured on camera.

The dolphins were seen off the Old Head of Kinsale on Monday by those enjoying the 18 degrees Celsius heat in Cork.

 

Dolphins spotted around Kinsale Harbour had people questioning if Fungie might have made his return.

Back in April, there was excitement when the Orca Ireland group said they were examining the possibility that a bottlenose dolphin that had popped up in Kinsale could be the missing Dingle dolphin.

However, after closer examination, they determined that the Kinsale dolphin has different facial and fluke markings than those seen on Fungie down the years and ruled out a relocated Fungie in Kinsale.

Number of inmates on temporary release from Cork prison rising steadily in recent weeks

