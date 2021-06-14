WATCH: Cork dancers highlight the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way in spectacular video performance 

The beauty of Ireland's unique tourism trail, the Wild Atlantic Way, has been captured by a group of Cork dancers in a special video performance to mark Cruinniú na nÓg.

Cruinniú na nÓg, organised by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland, is a national day of creativity that took place on Saturday.

Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance in the city centre were one of 26 cultural partners in Cork invited to take part in the festival.

The renowned dance school offered free outdoor classes to four different age groups to come and learn a part of a dance filmed ahead of the festival.

The performance, which has now been released, features 56 dancers from the age of six to 24 with different groups dancing at various spectacular locations.

Filming took place at the 15 Signature Discovery Points along the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Donegal.

Ella Sladewski, Chelsea O'Callaghan and Maedhbh Hayes dancing beneath the lighthouse at the Old Head of Kinsale. Picture: Larry Cummins

It commenced at the start of the month where senior students at the school recorded at the lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale.

The latest video follows a number of virtual performances aired by the dance school, including one to mark St Patrick's Day.

“We got such a great response to our St Patrick’s Day video ‘Dancing through Cork’ so we have challenged ourselves!

“The parents are fantastic and are willing to travel with the kids and the kids are so excited,” owner of the dance school, Sharon Manning, told The Echo earlier this month.

The dance is choreographed by Karena Walsh and is set to a version of ‘Song For Ireland’, recorded by musicians Abby Ní Loingsigh and Stephen O'Dea.