Cork city dance school has 'dream day' recording special project in Kinsale

Students at Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance had a “dream day” filming at the lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale on Sunday for a special project ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Cruinniú na nÓg, organised by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland, is a national day of creativity that takes place this year on Saturday, June 12.

“Our senior girls had a dream day filming at the lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale. The weather was absolutely glorious,” owner of the city centre based dance school, Sharon Manning, told The Echo.

“We were asked by Cork City Council to take part in Cruinniú na nÓg.

“There are different free events happening for kids in each county all over Ireland.

“We are creating a new dance video, we have offered free outdoor dance to four different age groups to come and learn a part of a dance that will be finally edited together to be shown on June 12 on Creative Ireland and Cork City Council’s websites.

Fifty six dance students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance are recording a dance video ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg next month. Some of the senior girls danced at the lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale, Co Cork on the Wild Atlantic Way on Sunday. Pictured are Ella Sladewski, Chelsea O'Callaghan and Maedhbh Hayes dancing beneath the lighthouse. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“This video is going to be called ‘Dancing along the Wild Atlantic Way’.

“We will be recording some of the groups in Cork but we are also recording some of the girls dancing at each of the 15 signature discovery posts along the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Donegal!”

Filming commenced at the weekend at Kinsale, Inchydoney Beach and Timoleague Abbey.

The latest video will follow a number of virtual performances aired by the renowned dance school, including one to mark St Patrick's Day.

“We got such a great response to our St Patrick’s Day video ‘Dancing through Cork’ so we have challenged ourselves!

“The parents are fantastic and are willing to travel with the kids and the kids are so excited,” Ms Manning said.

Fifty six dance students of Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance are recording a dance video ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg next month. Some of the senior girls danced at the lighthouse on the Old Head of Kinsale, Co Cork on the Wild Atlantic Way on Sunday. Included are musicians Abby Ní Loingsigh on vocals and fiddle and Stephen O'Dea on guitar. Picture: Larry Cummins

The dance is choreographed by Ms Manning’s daughter, Karena Walsh and will be set to a version of ‘Song For Ireland’, recorded by musicians Abby Ní Loingsigh and Stephen O'Dea.

For more information on the events taking place in Cork as part of Cruinniú na nÓg visit www.corkcity.ie/en/things-to-do/festivals-events/cork-city-cruinniu-na-nog/