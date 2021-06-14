Cork woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

A city centre hotel has helped a Cork woman celebrate her 100th birthday in style.

Sheila McCarthy from Gardiners Hill in Cork has marked the occasion with a special nod to Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin.

Cornelius McCarthy (left) with Charlie Chaplin in front of The Metropole along with Ms. O'Sullivan who worked at the hotel. Cornelius was the first concierge at the hotel. He worked there from 1902 to 1946

Her father, Cornelius McCarthy, met Mr Chaplin when he stayed in The Metropole Hotel where Mr McCarthy was the first ever concierge there. He worked in the position from 1902 to 1946, and retired 75 years ago.

General Manager at The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell delivered afternoon tea to Sheila to celebrate the milestone birthday.

General Manager at The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell delivered afternoon tea to Sheila to celebrate Sheila's special birthday. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Mr Russell said: “We were delighted to visit Sheila on such a special day as she turns 100. Sheila and her family are very special to us here at the Metropole Hotel as her father was the very first concierge at the hotel.

“Sheila is a remarkable lady and we are so grateful to her for sharing her stories of the Metropole Hotel. We will be celebrating ourselves soon when we turn 124 years old this month.”

Ms McCarthy said: “My father always spoke so fondly of his time working at The Metropole.

"It was a big part of his life and he shared lots of wonderful memories from that time with us all.

“I have a photograph of him and Charlie Chaplin, one of the many stars he met, standing in front of the main door of the hotel and it’s something that my family and I will always treasure.”