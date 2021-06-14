Date given for Blackpool SouthDoc reopening

Blackpool SouthDoc is set to reopen in September.

In an email from Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, to TDs, Senators and others, and seen by The Echo, he outlined the provision of services as set out by SouthDoc to the HSE.

“From September 6, 2021 Blackpool related calls will be processed through the Blackpool Treatment Centre where they will be clinically assessed by an onsite doctor. The type and nature of treatment will be decided in the normal way based on the clinical needs of each patient,” the email states.

“Until the above changes come into effect, the model of service delivery will remain as it currently stands with patients being seen on a scheduled appointment basis in Blackpool.

“The Board of SouthDoc will continue to monitor the demand for the service and should there be an increase in the patients accessing the service they may review the above to ensure the appropriate service is available.

“The HSE welcomes this restoration of service and the provision of an onsite doctor in both locations to triage and decide on the requirements of the public seeking service in the geographic areas concerned,” it concludes.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said he is “cautiously welcoming” the development.

“It’s a vital service. It’s just a pity September is so far away. I think it’s very disrespectful for the people of Cork North Central.

“For 14 months now, the Northside has been without an out-of-hours doctor service. I’ve raised it with the HSE, the Minister for Health and the Taoiseach.

“I have no doubt that without the pressure that was put on them, this service would have stayed closed. We’ve lost too many healthcare facilities on the Northside over the years,” he said.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will now see Southdoc Blackpool reopen. They have previously backtracked on dates they promised us so I will be keeping the pressure on to ensure they reopen their doors.”

Councillor Ken O'Flynn said it is "a hard-fought battle won".

"This is a good news story for the Northside.

"We must ensure now that this never happens again, and that we're not being let down yet again by SouthDoc."