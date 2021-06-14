Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 10:31

Paddleboarders rescued off West Cork coast

The Inchydoney Lifeboat in the waters off Inchydoney. Pic: Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association Facebook page

WATER sports enthusiasts are being reminded to take all safety precaution when planning activities, after four paddleboarders were rescued after being swept out to sea in west Cork at the weekend.

The three women and one man left Duneen Strand near Dunmore, outside Clonakilty, around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon. 

They were swept towards Inchydoney by a southerly wind and their attempts to return to Dunmore failed.

The four were spotted by members of the Inchydoney Lifeboat, who were on patrol in the area on the Realt na hInse lifeboat.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association, the crew made contact with the paddleboarders and launched a rescue.

“The Lifeboat crew took them and their boards on to the Lifeboat and although they were cold, decided to return them to their concerned families on Duneen Strand," the post read. 

"On landing the four back to Duneen the crew advised them to always begin paddling into the wind, as if you get tired the wind will assist you back to your starting point.”

 The post added: “We advise all water sports enthusiasts to plan their route, wear appropriate wetsuits, buoyancy aids, carry a means of communication and always tell someone on the shore of your plans and return time.”

