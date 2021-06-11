Man arrested after Armed Support Unit involved in search of house in Cork 

A man in his 30s is due to appear in court this morning in relation to the seizure of suspected cannabis in Cork yesterday.

"Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of over €21,000 of suspected cannabis in Co. Cork on June 10, 2021," a spokesperson said.

As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, uniform Gardaí from Watercourse Road and Detective Gardaí from Mayfield, executed a search warrant at a house in the Carrignavar area.

"During the course of the search Gardaí discovered five tents throughout the house that contained €16,800 of suspected cannabis plants.

"Gardaí also seized €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb."

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Gardaí said the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.