Calls for developer to sit down with locals over proposed parking area at Marina Park

CALLS have been made for discussions between the developers of Marina Park and local residents and politicians amid concerns over a proposed parking area.

The Ballintemple Area Residents’ Association (BARA) recently expressed concerns over Cork GAA’s plans to turn part of the Marina Park beside the Atlantic Pond into parking for cars and buses on event days.

The residents’ group has warned that the plans would be “a negative move”.

A BARA spokesperson said: “Turning a public green area near a greenway and the hugely popular Marina and Atlantic Pond into car and bus parking for these business ventures would be a negative move for the people of Cork, who have enjoyed this area so much, particularly over the past 15 months of Covid restrictions.”

The residents’ group said that there were many brownfield sites in the docklands that could be used for parking.

“A 250-space public car park has also been developed at the Marina,” the group added.

The spokesperson said: “Big games and concerts generate millions of euro, which is great, but Páirc Uí Chaoimh needs to remember that these events cause significant disruption to residents, who want our views taken into account to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for both Marina Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

Cllr Des Cahill (FG) has called for discussions on the issue between the developer and local residents and councillors.

The former Lord Mayor of Cork City raised concerns at the attempt to change a planning application that was granted permission some six years ago.

Cllr Cahill called for the developer to sit with locals and local councillors to discuss the plan. He said any delays to the Marina Park development would be as a result of this request.

Cork GAA was contacted for comment by The Echo.