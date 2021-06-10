Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:09

Teenager arrested in Cork after seizure of gear bag containing drugs worth thousands 

A gear bag was located close by and contained three packages of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated €7,000.

Roisin Burke

An estimated €7,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized in North Cork on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have also arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure in Mallow.

Shortly after 9.30am, Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit were on routine patrol on Park Road, Mallow when they stopped and searched a man.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Mallow Garda Station. He was detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court on July 6, 2021.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two arrested in Cork city after man struck in face and robbed on street 

