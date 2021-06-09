Pictures: Cork students commence a Leaving Certificate like no other in history

CORK students commenced their Leaving Certificate examinations today with English paper one and home economics.

Jim O’Sullivan, the principal of Nagle Community College, in Mahon, said his students were pleased with their first day. “The students were very pleased with the English paper one. There was a lot of relief, after they completed the first paper. They are delighted to have started the process,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mr O’Sullivan said his students displayed “nervous anticipation” when they arrived in the exam centre this morning.

“We have 30 students doing the Leaving Certificate this year. There was a bit of nervous anticipation of what lay ahead, when they first arrived, but there was palpable relief when they came out of the room.”

An exam supervisor waiting for students to sit their leaving certificate exam at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, Co. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The students will be sitting their exams in a “very safe” environment,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “We have doubled down on all elements that were needed to provide the safest environment possible for the coming weeks. There is loads of space and ventilation. There is plenty of PPE gear to make sure everybody is safe and comfortable. We have been Covid-free throughout. We are very proud of that. The students will be opening up a very good chapter in their lives come September. They can face into the future with confidence.”

Twins Olivia and Scott O'Flynn getting ready to sit their leaving certificate English paper one at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, Co. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Carrignavar-based Coláiste an Chroí Naofa school principal, Colm Ó Corcora, said the first day went off “without a hitch”. “We had a very good start. There was a totally different vibe to other years. The students are spread out all over the school and I didn’t get the same sense of excitement. They were very business-like. They turned up and they were ready for it. Everything went off without a hitch,” Mr Ó Corcora said.

Exam supervisor Laura Cronin opening up the Leaving Certificate exam-paper boxes at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

He said the students were relieved to commence: “They were delighted to get started. There was a big wait between the end of the term and the start of the exams.”

“Right across the board, they thought English paper one was a very fair paper. It offered them plenty of choice and it was a very good way to start this year’s exams. Our aim is to get them through safely, so they can move on to the next stage in their lives,” Mr Ó Corcora said.

English teacher Padraig Mac Carthaigh with student David O'Connell prior to sitting his leaving certificate English paper on at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, Co. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

ASTI president Ann Piggott said to the students: “Your job, in the coming weeks, is to look after yourself: Pace yourself, eat well, take plenty of breaks, set aside time to organise yourself, and get plenty of sleep.”