Cork’s young bakers invited to take part in creative challenge

Cork's young bakers are being invited to take part in an exciting challenge as part of Cruinniú na Óg.

Cruinniú na nÓg, organised by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland, is a national day of creativity that takes place this year on Saturday, June 12.

In celebration of the occasion, Cork City Arts Office is inviting children and young people to bake an edible artwork, to take a photo and send it into the Arts Office where they will be in with an opportunity to win gift vouchers sponsored by The Gingerbread House and M&P O’Sullivan and Brennan’s Caterworld.

The theme of the baking challenge is ‘Treats on the Streets’.

Young bakers are asked to bring their creative ideas about Cork to life through an edible medium which can be cake, cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, cakesicles or sugar moulding.

Sugar sculptor Maureen Timpson with her replica of St Anne’s Shandon which has been created entirely in sugarcraft. Picture: Darragh Kane

Bakers can decide to recreate their favourite landmark or a beloved local beauty spot.

Renowned sugar sculptor Maureen Timpson will award prizes for the most creative responses to the theme in two categories, under 10s and 11-18 years.

Ms Timpson is a multiple Gold Medal and Best in Class winner at Cake International and Salon Culinaire in NEC Birmingham and a Gold Medal award winner at Cork Sugarcraft Association Competitions.

The closing date for all entries is Sunday, June 13.

This year marks the largest Cruinniú na nÓg programme with over 30 free interactive and imaginative events for young people being hosted by 26 cultural partners in Cork.

Events include a mix of outdoor and virtual activities.

In the spirit of youth-led creativity, many of these activities have been co-designed by young people for their peers.

For further information on how to enter the baking challenge or to view the other events taking place as part of Cruinniú na nÓg visit the council's website.